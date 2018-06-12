Enjoy all the amenities at this centrally-located office suite

Small office suite available for immediate occupancy. 1154 sq ft at 9270 Glenwood in Overland Park near 95th and Metcalf. Perfect for small law office, business or office sharing. Private suite contains 4 offices or 3 offices and one large conference room; small kitchen area; private bathroom; receptionist area and storage area in back. Private back entrance as well as main entrance at front of suite. Landlord willing to remodel to suit tenant’s needs. Good, clean parking lot. Trash, water and electric all paid for by Landlord.
Contact Greg at [email protected] or 816-510-4445.