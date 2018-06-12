Briefly Noted: Sound of Music cast hears from Holocaust survivor’s son; New University of Kansas Health System hospital open

Sound of Music cast hears from descendant of Holocaust survivor. Next week, members of the Stage Right Performing Arts program will put on a production of The Sound of Music. And to help put the significance of the story in context for the young performers, many of whom are from the Shawnee Mission area, the program’s organizers arranged to have a speaker from the Midwest Center for Holocaust Education address the group last week. Sam Devinki, the son of Holocaust survivor Maria Devinki. “We felt it was extremely important to give our students the history of what was happening in the world during the time the Sound of Music was set so they better understand the significance of the story being told,” said Stage Right’s Maddie Roberts, “and to understand the real-life sacrifices the Von Trapp family made to stand up for their beliefs and leave their home in search of a more tolerant society.” The group’s performances of The Sound of Music will be Thurs., June 28 through Sat., June 30.

New University of Kansas Health System hospital opens in Overland Park. After two years of construction, the University of Kansas Health System’s new hospital at 107th Street and Nall Avenue is open. The $100 million facility has 34 new patient rooms and eight operating rooms. [University Of Kansas Health System’s Newest Hospital Opens Monday In Overland Park — KCUR]