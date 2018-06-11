What issues do you want to hear the candidates running for office address?

The filing deadline is in the rearview, which means the primary campaign season is in full swing.

As we do each election cycle, we’ll be developing questionnaires for the candidates in local races — from the municipal election in Prairie Village to state house races across the Shawnee Mission area to the Kansas 3rd Congressional district race.

Here are the primary races we’ll be developing questionnaires for:

Kansas House District 17 (Republicans Tom Cox and Jim Eschrich)

(Republicans Tom Cox and Jim Eschrich) Kansas House District 18 (Democrats Cindy Neighbor and Andy Hurla; and Republicans Eric Jenkins and Cathy Gordon)

(Democrats Cindy Neighbor and Andy Hurla; and Republicans Eric Jenkins and Cathy Gordon) Kansas House District 29 (Republicans Peggy Galvin and James Todd)

(Republicans Peggy Galvin and James Todd) Kansas House District 30 (Democrats Matt Calcara and Brandon Woodard; and Republicans Colleen Webster and Wendy Bingesser)

(Democrats Matt Calcara and Brandon Woodard; and Republicans Colleen Webster and Wendy Bingesser) Kansas 3rd Congressional District (Democrats Sharice Davids, Tom Niermann, Mike McCamon, Jay Sidie, Sylvia Williams and Brent Welder; and Republicans Trevor Keegan, Joe Myers and Kevin Yoder)

(Democrats Sharice Davids, Tom Niermann, Mike McCamon, Jay Sidie, Sylvia Williams and Brent Welder; and Republicans Trevor Keegan, Joe Myers and Kevin Yoder) Prairie Village mayor (Eric Mikkelson, Serena Schermoly and Andrew Wang)

(Eric Mikkelson, Serena Schermoly and Andrew Wang) State Board of Education District 3 (Ruth Goff, Jason Winbolt and Michelle Dombrosky)

We’ll be developing our candidate questionnaires based on reader input. What issues do you want to hear the candidates in these races address?