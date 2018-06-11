Updates from Johnson County Community College: Father-daughter hairstyling and beauty workshop

With Father’s Day just around the corner, Johnson County Community College’s Cosmetology Department is hosting a don’t-miss father-daughter hairstyling and beauty workshop. Whether you’re looking to spend some quality time with your daughter or wanting to pick up some new beauty tips and tricks for when dad is on duty, this will be your one-stop shop.

Taking place on Thursday, June 14, from 4-8 p.m., JCCC’s Cosmetology and Esthetic students will provide step-by-step training for basic hairstyles, nail polishing, make-up and skin care. This event is free, no appointment necessary and open to all ages. An added bonus? Attendees can enter to win a gift basket, salon discounts and other great prizes.

“We host several community service events during the year. For this particular event, we wanted to do something special for Father’s Day,” said Lana Hodes, Cosmetology Coordinator. “We know there are a lot of dads that take responsibility for getting their children ready. However, we also know that men might not know how to style hair or polish a nail! We want to help the fathers out and in turn help the child so they are going to school or to an event looking and feeling their best. It gives the child confidence and is a lovely moment for fathers and daughters to connect.”

Get to know JCCC’s Cosmetology Program

JCCC’s Cosmetology Program is top-notch, with exceptional licensed cosmetology instructors teaching everything from traditional styles to current trends.

Under supervision, JCCC students provide hair, nail care and skin care services to community members at discounted prices. Here is just a sample of the services you can enjoy:

Haircuts

Chemical and color services

Manicures

Pedicures

Nail repair

Facials

Anti-aging skin care treatments

Detoxifying skin care treatments

Exfoliation skin care treatments

And much more!

For more information, visit http://www.jccc.edu/community-resources/salon/index.html.