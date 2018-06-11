SM East grad Andy Spencer edges Tom Watson in The Watson Challenge for second title in a row

Last year, SM East grad and rising University of Kansas junior Andy Spencer became the youngest-ever winner of The Watson Challenge golf tournament. This weekend, he proved it was no fluke.

For the second year in a row, the Prairie Village beat the field — including tournament namesake and eight-time major championship winner Tom Watson. Spencer finished Sunday’s round at Shadow Glen Golf Club in Olathe at -8 for the tournament, a stroke better than Watson and four stroke better than former SM East teammate Chase Hanna, who finished in third place.

Hanna was the first amateur to win The Watson Challenge, which has been played each year since 2007, when he took the trophy back in 2015. Spencer’s first win in 2017 came when the tournament was played on his home course at Milburn Country Club.

Both Spencer and Hanna were recipients of the Kenneth Smith Award, the most prestigious honor for high school golfers in Kansas City, during their time at SM East.