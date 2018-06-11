Shawnee Mission Post’s Prairie Village mayoral candidate forum set for Wednesday, July 18

Two current members and one former member of the Prairie Village City Council are vying to replace outgoing Mayor Laura Wassmer as the city’s top elected official.

And on Wednesday, July 18, the Shawnee Mission Post will bring the candidates together to discuss the biggest issues facing the city and their vision for Prairie Village’s future.

All three candidates — Ward 2 councilwoman Serena Schermoly, Ward 3 councilman Andrew Wang, and former Ward 3 councilman Eric Mikkelson — are confirmed to participate.

Here are the details:

Prairie Village Mayoral candidate forum

Date: Wednesday, July 18

Location: Colonial Church in Prairie Village (7039 Mission Road, Prairie Village)

7 p.m.: Doors open, candidate meet-and-greet

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Forum program moderated by Shawnee Mission Post

We’ll be assembling potential forum topics over the course of the next several weeks. If you’ve got a topic you’d like to suggest for inclusion in the program, let us know!