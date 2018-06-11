Briefly noted: Leawood resident Jillian Jetmore finalist for national speech and debate prize; SM North reunion

Pembroke Hill grad Jillian Jetmore finalist for William Woods Tate, Jr., National Student of the Year Award. A recent Pembroke Hill graduate will be among the six students from across the nation honored at the National Speech and Debate Association’s national tournament next week. Jillian Jetmore, of Leawood, is one of six regional student of the year award winners vying for the organization’s William Woods Tate, Jr., National Student of the Year Award. She is the first student in Pembroke history to be considered for the national award.

SM North class of 1978 planning 40th reunion. Members of the SM North graduating class of 1978 will hold their 40th reunion the weekend of June 22. Events include an evening of painting at Pinots’ Palette, a tour of the school, and a night out at Lucky Brewgrille. More details are available on the group’s Facebook page here.