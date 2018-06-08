Briefly noted: Shawnee Mission’s Michelle Hubbard elected to KSHSAA board

Shawnee Mission’s Michelle Hubbard elected to KSHSAA board. Michelle Hubbard, the Shawnee Mission School District’s assistant superintendent for leadership and learning, has been elected to be the Sunflower League’s representative on the Kansas State High School Activities Association. She will replace SM North associate principal Annette Gonzales, who is completing her term on the board. [District Leader Elected to KSHSAA Board of Directors — Shawnee Mission School District]
