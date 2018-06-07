Best Bets for the Weekend: The Romantics, June Bugs, and The Little Mermaid

The summer events are in full swing this weekend in Shawnee Mission:
- Beginning tonight and for every Thursday in June Corinth Square is hosting a Pup Crawl. Bring your pups and your people for a summer stroll and enjoy family fun, patio dining, live music, face painting, merchant specials and more! Select stores will be open late and hosting specials.
- Tonight marks the start of Town Center’s Sunset Music Fest. This free family concert series includes a kids area with inflatables, face painting, and more along with food and beverage sales from Hereford House benefit JDRF. Bring your blankets and chairs to listen to The Romantics and support a good cause.
- There’s an awful lot happening at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead this weekend, when admission is free. Celebrate the start of The Farmstead’s summer hours on Friday with the June Bug Ball. Children can wear their favorite bug or princess costume and learn about the importance of bugs. There will also be a children’s concert with featured entertainer Funky Mama.
- Any day this weekend head on over to Theatre in the Park for Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Bring a picnic and prepare to be swept up in the magic of this classic tale of love for all ages.
- On Saturday hoof it over to Black Hoof Park in Lenexa for a morning of fun activities. This event is held in conjunction with National Get Outdoors Day, which encourages people to seek out healthy, active outdoor lives and embrace our parks, forests and other public lands and waters.