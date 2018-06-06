Your Health: Building confidence in your pre-teen

Think back to your pre-teen years. Did you cringe? You may remember that time as a shaky period of hormones, mood swings and insecurities, but there are simple steps you can take to build confidence and resilience for your pre-teen’s future. Taking extra care with your pre-teen can help them better navigate the rocky waters of adolescence.

Licensed Master Social Worker Amber Wesley outlines how to nurture resilience in pre-teens, from teaching them to validate and feel emotions to teaching them about responsibility. A pre-teen’s self-esteem will shape them for years to come, so make sure you’re starting off on the right foot.

