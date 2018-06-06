Mission starts Adopt-A-Street program to keep roads clean

Mission is seeking volunteers to help keep city streets clean.

The new Adopt-A-Street program enables private businesses, neighborhood associations, community and civic organizations and churches to pick a Mission city street and keep it clean for two years.

Once assigned a pre-designated section of a city street, volunteers are asked to remove litter along their section at least four times each year. After the first cleanup, the city will post a sign displaying the volunteer group’s name as well as the logos for the Adopt-A-Street program and the City of Mission.

Picking up litter and debris prevents it from cluttering the city’s storm drains and streams, making the city safer and more enjoyable to live, say the organizers.

The city also provides gloves, trash bags, safety vests and other supplies to volunteer groups. Rules and waiver agreements go through the city’s Neighborhood Services Division.

The Shawnee Mission Rotary Club is the first to sign up for the program, said Emily Randel, public information officer for Mission. Funds from a waste management “green grant” covered start-up costs to the program.

Mission imposes some eligibility requirements, according to application guidelines. For instance, a volunteer group’s name cannot promote or oppose an elected officer or political candidate. Additionally, political candidates and their campaign teams, as well as teams endorsing political parties are not allowed to participate.

For more information, call the Neighborhood Services Division at 913-676-8360 and ask to speak with a Neighborhood Services Officer.