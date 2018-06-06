Briefly noted: SM East grad Gunnar Troutwine taken by White Sox in MLB draft

Fairway native Gunnar Troutwine taken by White Sox in MLB draft. Gunnar Troutwine, the 2014 SM East graduate and Fairway native, was selected in the ninth round of the Major League Baseball draft Tuesday by the Chicago White Sox as the 258th overall pick. Troutwine, a catcher with a powerful presence at the plate, is one of five members of the Wichita State University team selected by big league clubs in the draft so far. [Wichita State baseball turns five unheralded players into high MLB draft picks — Wichita Eagle]
