Briefly noted: Summer Lunch Bunch up and running in Shawnee Mission; PRA to expand in Lenexa; Youth suicide prevention forum in Leawood

Shawnee Mission Lunch Bunch program under way. Shawnee Mission’s Summer Lunch Bunch program, which provides lunch free of charge to any child between 1 and 18 years of age Monday through Friday, started this week. The program is offered at 10 elementary school buildings through July 27. The only weekday that the program will be closed is the Fourth of July. [Lunch Bunch Starts Monday, June 4 — Shawnee Mission School District]

PRA Health Sciences to expand in Lenexa. The Kansas Department of Commerce on Monday was touting the news that PRA Health Sciences will undergo a major expansion in Lenexa, building a new 48,000 square foot bioanalytical laboratory and adding 80 new jobs over the next five years. The company also plans to invest in improvements to its existing Lenexa facility at 9755 Ridge Drive. [PRA Health Sciences announces major expansion plans in Lenexa, Kansas — Kansas Department of Commerce]

JoCo Suicide Prevention Coalition hosting discussion in Leawood tonight. The Johnson County Suicide Prevention Coalition will host a panel discussion on prevention and awareness tonight. The Maintaining Mental Wellness: A Community Conversation event will be held at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Ave., in Leawood from 6 to 8 p.m.