Prairie Village police call it ‘miraculous’ no one was injured in rollover crash after driver flees traffic stop

A driver’s decision to flee a police stop in Prairie Village Sunday afternoon resulted in a high-speed rollover accident on 71st Street. Police call it “miraculous” that neither the driver nor the two passengers in the car required hospitalization.

Prairie Village police say the incident began when an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 7400 block of Mission Road for a license plate violation.

The driver of the car did not have identification, but did verbally identify himself for the officer. Two passengers in the car provided the officer with identification, though, and when the officer returned to his patrol vehicle to run the information, the vehicle sped away.

Police say they haven’t determined exactly how fast the car was going, but that “it’s probably safe to say that it was traveling at ‘excessive speeds’” when it flipped over in the 3400 block of W 71st Street.

Prairie Village police officials note that the officer who initiated the stop did not pursue the vehicle after it fled the scene.

“The officer remained at the stop location for a short time, before driving north on Mission at a normal speed without his emergency equipment activated,” said Prairie Village Police Capt. Dan Stewart.

A citizen reported the crash shortly after it happened. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that the driver had fled the area on foot. He was located and arrested a short time later.

The driver was charged with obstruction of legal proceedings, failure to properly display vehicle tags and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. One of the passengers was arrested for outstanding warrants from another jurisdiction.

Quintin Emond Davis of Kansas City, Mo., was booked in Johnson County Jail on Sunday and is being held on bond of $5,250.