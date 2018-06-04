Lakeview Village pleased to partner with Kansas City medicine partners

Residents of Lakeview Village, a Continuing Care Retirement Community in Lenexa, have easy access to on-site, routine healthcare thanks to a partnership with Kansas City Medicine Partners (KCMP). Dr. Joy Cuezze, a Fellowship trained Board Certified Geriatrician, founded KCMP to focus exclusively on the needs of senior adults.

KCMP opened its Lakeview Village clinic two years ago in Eastside Terrace. In addition to routine medical care, the clinic offers weekly lab draws, medication evaluations, and appointments with specialists in neurology, podiatry and audiology on select days each month.

“Lakeview Village is committed to having on-site, routine medical care available to our residents,” said Mary Schworer, Chief Operating Officer of Lakeview Village. “Residents are not required to see providers in the clinic, but the option is available to them should they choose to do so.”

Kendra Vogel, FNP, sees patients in the clinic five days a week. Vogel uses a holistic approach to care, and looks for ways to improve overall wellness, in addition to addressing the immediate reason for a visit.

In addition, KCMP offers Concierge Care and will see patients in their homes. This service is available seven days a week.

“A common new service in healthcare today is telehealth, a service that allows patients to connect with providers over an app,” Schworer said. “Concierge Care is the opposite. Kansas City Medicine Partners will come to residents and treat them in their homes. It’s this commitment to their patients that makes us thrilled to have them running our clinic.”

Walk-in appointments are available at the clinic most days, and providers will see patients with urgent medical needs, such as cuts or minor injuries. The clinic is open to patients outside of Lakeview Village as well.

The clinic’s ability to serve as primary care physicians for Lakeview Village residents rounds out the quality healthcare available on-site, which also includes outpatient occupational, speech and physical therapy available at Eastside Terrace.

With practitioners certified in specialized therapy programs to address care after a stroke, management of Parkinson’s disease and swallowing challenges, patients receive cutting edge therapies to help them reach their goals, all at our Eastside Terrace location. These services are also available to the greater community.

“Our healthcare services are designed to meet almost all of the needs of our residents, without requiring them to go outside of our community,” Schworer said.