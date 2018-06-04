Briefly noted: Roeland Park gets new K-9 unit dog

Roeland Park acquires dog for new K-9 unit. Three months after getting permission to start raising funds for the program, the Roeland Park Police Department has acquired a dog for its new K-9 unit. Rango, a German shepherd from Minnesota, arrived in Roeland Park late last week. He’ll start a training program with Sgt. Cory Honas, his counterpart on the Roeland Park police force, later this week. The department will use the K-9 unit for building searches, tracking, officer protection and drug detection.
