It’s been a rough few months for chain restaurants on the east end of Mission’s Johnson Drive.

The long-operating Godfather’s Pizza at 7002 Johnson Drive has ceased operations.

The closing comes just a few months after the Taco Bell and Runza restaurants at Johnson Drive and Riggs shut down.

A sign in the door thanks patrons for their business and encourages Godfather’s fans to visit the remaining metro locations in south Overland Park and Kansas City, Mo.: