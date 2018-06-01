Pembroke Hill taps Baltimore educator to become new head of school in 2019

The Pembroke Hill School Board of Trustees has selected Brad Shelley, currently the associate headmaster of McDonogh School in Baltimore, as its next head of school.

Shelley will take over in the position for Steve Bellis, who announced last year that he would be leaving at the end of the 2018-19 school year after a dozen years in the position.

Prior to joining the McDonogh staff in 2012, Shelley worked at private schools in Oklahoma and Texas. He has served in roles as a teacher, coach, adviser and administrator.

Prembroke board president Don Montague said in a statement that the board found Shelley “uniquely qualified” for the role.

“Brad has a genuine passion for educating students and fostering in them 21st Century skills such as critical thinking, collaboration, personal responsibility and global competency,” McDonogh said. “These attributes and his experience at various independent schools, along with his Midwestern values, make him an excellent choice to lead our school into the future.”

Shelley holds a degree in communications with a minor in business from Trinity University. He will complete a master’s degree in education from Johns Hopkins University this summer.

Pembroke has a total enrollment of nearly 1,200 students from pre-K through high school, drawing heavily from both Jackson County and Johnson County for its student population.