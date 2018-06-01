Briefly noted: 2 arrested for theft at Oak Park after report of gun disturbance

Police arrest two for theft after report of someone waving a gun. Overland Park police responded in force to a report of someone waving a gun at Oak Park Mall Thursday, but when the arrived at the scene they found the situation was different than reported. A gun was found inside a store, but the owner was licensed to carry it. However, the gun owner and a second person were taken into custody in connection with a theft at another store. [2 in custody following disturbance call at Oak Park Mall — KCTV]

SM West French teacher works to accommodate students with disabilities. KCUR this week profiled SM West French teacher Katie Bogart, who has taken extra steps to make foreign language instruction accessible to students with disabilities. [Here’s How A Shawnee Mission West Teacher Is Making French Accessible To All Students — KCUR]