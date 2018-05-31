Briefly noted: Friday is final day to change political parties before August primary; Merriam offering block party grants

June 1 is deadline to switch political parties ahead of August primaries. Registered voters who want to change political parties before August’s primary elections must do so by noon tomorrow. As part of Kansas’s closed primary system, voters must be registered as a Republican or a Democrat to participate in those parties’s primaries. However, registered voters who do not have a current party affiliation can declare which party they want to affiliate with up until Election Day. People who are registering to vote for the first time have until July 17 to submit their registration and select a party. Here’s a list of the candidates who have filed to run in this year’s statehouse races so far. [Voting In Kansas? Mind These Deadlines — KCUR]

Merriam offering up to $200 for neighborhood block parties in the city. The city of Merriam has launched a Neighborhood Block Party Grant that will provide up to $200 for people who want to hold get togethers with their neighbors. “Block parties are a great way for our residents to get to know one another and engage in family fun activities,” City Administrator Chris Engel said. “We are excited this new grant program will help ease the costs associated with the parties and give our community an opportunity to come together and build relationships.” [The City of Merriam Wants You to Get to Know Your Neighbors — City of Merriam]