Best Bets for the Weekend: Old Shawnee Days, PV Art Show and free fishing

As the temperatures rise, so does the level of fun in the Shawnee Mission Area. Check out this sample of what’s being offered this weekend:
- Old Shawnee Days runs today-Sunday, with a new parade route, carnival and plenty of entertainment for the whole family. A pie and baking contest, a tomato roll, rolle bolle, and unique entertainment such as Timber Tina’s World Champion Lumberjills are what make this weekend so special.
-
It’s Prairie Village Art Show time. Live music, food, and beautiful art will be on display at the Prairie Village Shops. This year Dolce Bakery will host a Cobbler Night on Friday, so show goers can keep cool while enjoying cobbler with a scoop of Glace Ice Cream.
- Celebrate National Trails Day on June 2 with a free visit to the Johnson County Museum. Come enjoy the museum, including the 1950s All-Electric House, and the 2,500 square-foot main exhibit titled “Becoming Johnson County”. A special temporary exhibit called “Let’s Celebrate – Johnson County Museum is 50″ will be in the museum’s changing exhibit gallery through Aug. 4 and celebrates 50 years of collecting with the museum.
-
On June 2 PrairieFire will host the Big Slick Block Party and Street Fair with food, drinks, entertainment and more. Cheer on Children’s Mercy kids and celebrity guests as they walk the red carpet before heading into Pinstripes for the Big Slick Bowling Tournament.
- The Johnson County Park & Recreation District has established this weekend as the 2018 Annual Free Fishing Weekend in district parks. This coincides with the state of Kansas’ “Free Fishing Days” in state parks. The Saturday portion of the event also coincides with the JCPRD’s Day in the Park event at Shawnee Mission, and Kill Creek parks, as well as the first Overnight Fishing Opportunity of the year at Heritage Park. Fishing, boating, and archery permits will be waived on these days in the district parks where these activities are normally allowed. Fishing licenses have also been waived by the state of Kansas for this weekend, allowing fishing without a state license as well. This event is the only time each year license and permit requirements are waived for all parks with fishing lakes. More info here.