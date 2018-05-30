With filing deadline near, roster of candidates seeking local statehouse seats filling up

With just two days to go ahead of the filing deadline for this year’s elections, the roster of candidates seeking local seats in the Kansas statehouse is filling up — though a handful of incumbents current have no challengers.

Here’s a look at who’s filed so far. We’ve added links to the candidates’ online profiles where possible.

House District 16

First term incumbent Democrat Cindy Holscher has filed for reelection. Republican Susan “Sue” Huff has filed for the seat as well.

House District 17

First term incumbent Republican Tom Cox has filed for reelection. He’s facing a primary challenge from Republican Jim Eschrich. Democrat Laura Smith-Everett has filed for the seat as well.

House District 18

In one of the most-crowded fields among the local races, incumbent Democrat Cindy Neighbor has filed for reelection. She’s facing a primary challenge from Democrat Andy Hurla. Republicans Eric Jenkins (campaign site here) and Cathy Gordon (campaign info here) will square off in a primary as well.

House District 19

Incumbent Republican Stephanie Clayton has filed for reelection. She faces a challenge from Democrat Stephen Wyatt.

House District 20

First term incumbent Republican Jan Kessinger has filed for reelection. He faces a challenge from Democrat Becky Barber.

House District 21

First term incumbent Democrat Jerry Stogsdill has filed for reelection. No other candidates have filed for this seat.

House District 22

Incumbent Democrat Nancy Lusk has filed for reelection. She faces a primary challenge from Democrat Michael Coleman. No Republicans have filed for this race to date.

House District 23

Incumbent Republican Linda Gallagher has filed for reelection. She faces a challenge from Democrat Susan Ruiz.

House District 24

Incumbent Democrat Jarrod Ousley has filed for reelection. No other candidates have filed for this seat.

House District 25

Incumbent Republican Melissa Rooker has filed for reelection. She faces a challenge from Democrat Rui Xu.

House District 29

First term incumbent Democrat Brett Parker has filed for reelection. Republican James Todd, who Parker defeated to take the seat in 2016, will face Republican Peggy Galvin in the primary.

House District 30

Incumbent Republican Randy Powell has filed for reelection. He faces a primary challenge from Republican Colleen Webster. Democrats Brandon Woodard (campaign page here) and Matthew Calcara (campaign page here) are vying for their party’s nomination for the seat.