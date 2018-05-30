The Running Well Store to open new location on Johnson Drive in Mission

A speciality running store that’s built a community of fitness fanatics around its locations in the Northland and Lee’s Summit will open a third store in Mission later this summer.

The Running Well Store announced today that it had signed a lease for 6009 Johnson Drive.

Founder Kathy Gates said she was drawn to the Johnson Drive location by the active community and support of other local business owners.

“The energy in Mission makes me want to pick up my tempo,” she said. “I look forward to becoming part of the community not only by helping residents learn which shoe is right for their needs, whether they are runners, walkers, or their profession requires them to be on their feet all day, but through group runs, education and store events.”

The company is planning a late June “sneak peek” event for the new store.

The news of The Running Well Store’s arrival is especially welcome in light of a rash of vacancies that have hit Mission’s main business corridor. The new shop will take over the space left vacant by the departure of Vintage Mission and The Electronics Store.

Founded in 2006 as Sports Medicine Metro Walk and Run, the company has been named among the top 50 running stores in the country four times by Competitor Running Group. Gates said the company is regarded for its expertise in analyzing runners’ strides and focus on proper shoe fit.