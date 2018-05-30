Leawood Parks and Recreation and Police Departments present Stride ‘N Ride family bicycle/walk event

The Leawood Parks and Recreation and Leawood Police Departments have teamed up to present the first ever “Stride ‘N Ride” event for the entire family. Leawood Family “Stride ‘N Ride” will take place June 9, 2018, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Leawood City Park, 10601 Lee Boulevard, 66206.

Partners for “Stride ‘N Ride” have planned a fun filled day with activities for everyone. Partners in the event are Bike/Walk Leawood, Johnson County Health & Environment and Bike/Walk KC.

Bicycle activities for all ages will include; Learn-to-Ride for new bicycle riders, Riding Skills Course for kids ages 7 to 10, Mountain Bike Trail Ride, Helmet Fitting and Sales, and Bike Demos including E-Bikes. There will be an organized Family Bike Ride through the interior of City Park and an Escorted Ride on the new North Loop bicycle trail through the City of Leawood. The new 11 mile “loop” meanders through beautiful residential streets with less traffic and lower speed limits. Helmets are required for all of the bike activities for participants of all ages.

Attendees that like to keep their feet on the ground can enjoy the Scavenger Hunt Trail Walk that includes mystery clues located throughout the park. Presenting sponsor for the day, SCHEELS, will provide outstanding prizes drawn from those that successfully identify all the locations. Gather information about Apps to Track Your Steps, Walking Meet Up Groups and get free Trail Maps.

Everyone can groove to the music of DJ Tony while visiting the Information Booths and dining at Food Trucks from Paige’s and DECO Catering KC selling healthy treats. The event will conclude with an amazing BMX Stunt Jump Demonstration.

Don’t miss this first time FREE Leawood Family “Stride ‘N Ride” event, which is sure to become an annual family favorite.

For more information about this June 9th fun family event go to www.leawood.org/parks/specialevents.