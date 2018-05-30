In Lake Quivira, unique partnership makes investment in new $5.5 million community center possible

It didn’t take long for Steve Sestak to decide Lake Quivira was the place for him.

He joined the country club as a non-resident member in the late 1990s and within a few years he and his wife had decided to move into the tiny municipality.

“At some point you just kind of fall in love with it,” he said. “You wake up and think, well, do I want to play a round of golf or hit the lake? What’s not to love?”

But as the years went by, Sestak and other community leaders saw Lake Quivira falling behind other country clubs and communities in terms of amenities. Neighboring cities were investing in recreation centers and parks. As the demographics of the area started to shift — with many long-time residents getting older and more young families moving in — the country club’s board started to explore options to keep the community vibrant for the coming decades.

And after years of planning, earlier this month, the Lake Quivira community celebrated the groundbreaking of a new $5.5 million community center.

The 44,000 square foot facility, which will be open to all members of Lake Quivira Country Club — both residents of the city and off-site members — is slated to open in summer 2019.

It will include:

A fitness center

Indoor tennis, pickle ball and basketball courts

Facilities for a pre-school

A walking track that overlooks the lake

An indoor aquatic center with a lap pool, steam rooms and a sauna.

The project is a cooperative effort between the country club and the city of Lake Quivira, which have a unique partnership. Residents of the city of Lake Quivira are required to be members of Lake Quivira County Club. People who don’t live in the city — population approximately 950 — can join the club as non-resident members.

The project is being privately financed and overseen by a joint board with representatives of both the city and the club. The bonded debt to finance for the project will be paid off by dues assessments to club members over 20 years.

In addition to the community center, the club is also investing in a new driving range, beach pavilion, community barn, and nature center.

Sestak, now president of the Lake Quivira Country Club board, said the new amenities will offer year-round recreation options for residents and non-resident club members.

“As we saw more young families moving in, we realized there was a need for a truly year-round facility,” Sestak said. “We’ve always been a great place to play from May through October, but when the golf course closes and the lake slows down, it gets a little quiet. We wanted a place for the community to be able to get together year round.”