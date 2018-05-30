Briefly noted: Money Magazine says Shawnee Mission Park is tops in Kansas

Money Magazine says Shawnee Mission Park is the best park in Kansas. Money Magazine recently used data from reviews on the website Yelp to determine the best park in every state — and Shawnee Mission residents don’t have to travel far to experience the best of Kansas. The editors say Shawnee Mission Park is Kansas’s best. “Not only a Yelp users’ favorite, 1,600-acre Shawnee Mission Park is also the state’s most visited park,” reads Money’s write up. “Credit the many amenities on its 1,600 acres: Get out on the 120-acre lake to enjoy boating, fishing or sail boarding—or if you prefer dry land, try out the nature trails, archery range, or disc golf course. Dog owners can let go of the leash at one special section of the park, while horse lovers can take a ride on the equestrian trails.” [This Is the Best Park in Every U.S. State — Money Magazine]

Fairway to hold open house on Sheridan Bridge replacement tonight. The city of Fairway is hosting an open house meeting tonight to get public input on the preliminary design concepts for the replacement of the Sheridan Bridge. The open house will be at Fairway City Hall from 5 to 6 p.m. [Sheridan Bridge Open House — Fairway]