Victim of Friday shooting in Shawnee expected to survive

Shawnee police officials say a man shot after a confrontation near 65th Street and Bluejacket late Friday night remains in the hospital but is expected to recover.

Police found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound when then arrived on the scene around 11:20 p.m. Friday. Police administered first aid until medical crews arrived and transported the victim to Overland Park Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

Witnesses say the gunfire followed a confrontation. As many as four suspects fled the scene of the shooting before police arrived. Police are still working to identify the suspects.

“We are actively working the case and no suspects have been arrested,” said Shawnee Police Public Information Officer Maj. Sam Larson.