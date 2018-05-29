SM Northwest boys 2nd, SM East girls 3rd at state track meet in Wichita

Shawnee Mission track and field athletes showed they’re among the tops in the state of Kansas over the weekend.
SM Northwest took second place in the men’s final standings behind champion Manhattan. SM East took third in the women’s final standings, behind Lawrence and Olathe Northwest.
In addition to the team wins, Shawnee Mission competitors took a number of individual titles. Event winners were:
- Molly Born, SM Northwest, who won the women’s 3200 meters and 1600 meters
- Jackson Durst, SM West, who won the men’s high jump
- Toni Englund, SM East, who won the women’s high jump
- Hayden Goodpaster, SM Northwest, who won the men’s 400 meters
- Abigail Kelly-Salo, SM Northwest, who won the women’s pole vault
- Samuel Macklin, SM South, who won the men’s long jump
- Asher Molina, SM North, who won the men’s 1600 meters
- Travis Morrison, SM Northwest, who won the men’s shot put
- Jessie Stindt, SM East, who won the women’s triple jump
- The team of Josh Sherfy, Payton Carder, Julian Gutierrez and Hayden Goodpaster, SM Northwest, who won the men’s 4×400 relay