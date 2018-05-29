Briefly noted: Lenexa Farmers Market kicks off Tuesday hours today; Roeland Park K-9 unit

Lenexa Farmers Market starts Tuesday hours today. Lenexa’s new Farmers Market on the civic center campus launches its Tuesday hours this morning. Vendors will be offering fresh produce and other goods from 8 a.m. to noon throughout the summer on Tuesdays. The first 250 people at the market this morning can get a free Lenexa Farmers Market grocery bag at the information booth.

Roeland Park will move forward with K-9 unit. The Roeland Park Police Department can move forward with purchasing a K-9 unit, councilmembers unanimously agreed Monday. The K-9 will be a dual-purpose officer used for drug detection and suspect tracking. RPPD expects to spend about $75,000 for a police dog, vehicle modifications to support the K-9, training and equipment. The unit is being funded through resident and business donations. According to a staff report the addition will “enhance public safety, community policing, and deter criminal activity thus reducing the crime rate.”