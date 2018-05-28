Updates from Johnson County Community College: Healthy lifestyle engagement

College is a transitional time for students as they adopt new schedules, routines and responsibilities. Johnson County Community College knows how important it is for students to not only succeed academically during these changes, but also to engage in healthy lifestyles. That’s why JCCC has numerous initiatives in place that help students excel both mentally and physically while in school.

Student Wellness

JCCC is dedicated to helping its students stay happy and healthy through (free!) student wellness programs, including:

The Barbara Gill Lifetime Fitness Center

Group Fitness Classes

Wellness Programs

Wellness Lectures

Assessments, Personal Training and Wellness Coaching

The student wellness team also plans regular events that benefit students. For example, at the end of each semester, the team brings in puppies to help reduce stress and test anxiety during finals.

Dietician Services

A healthy and balanced diet is also essential to overall health, which is why JCCC employs Claudia Martin-Ayoade, a Registered Dietitian. As part of her role, Martin-Ayoade collaborates with many departments on campus to provide training, seminars and talks on various health and nutrition topics. She also meets with students and staff who require special diets like gluten free, diabetic carb diet, low sodium, lactose free and more.

But that’s not all, Martin-Ayoade, also works with JCCC’s executive chef to modify menus and increase healthy offerings across campus.

“Understanding the need for and maintaining proper nutrition is vital to improving your overall physical and emotional wellness,” said Martin-Ayoade. “As a Registered Dietitian, my role on campus is to teach students and staff the importance of nurturing the body by eating a well-balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrients and vitamins.”

Personal Counseling

Sometimes personal issues can affect academic progress. JCCC counselors provide a safe and confidential environment for students to discuss their personal concerns. The College also has a contract with ComPsych Guidance Resources to provide consultation, short-term counseling and referral assistance for students with personal or mental health issues. Students can attend up to five free sessions under this program when referred by one of JCCC’s counselors.

Want to get in touch with the Counseling Center? Contact 913-469-3809 or [email protected]

Making Health a Priority

Many factors contribute to a successful college experience – including health and wellness. To learn more about how JCCC helps students make the most of their time on campus, visit http://www.jccc.edu/student-resources/student-wellness/index.html.