Shawnee Mission track and field athletes competition for state hardware in Wichita this weekend

Dozens of Shawnee Mission students are in Wichita this morning to square off against some of the fastest-running, highest jumping, farthest throwing young athletes in the state.

Here’s a list of the Shawnee Mission track and field athletes competing in the state 6A meet being held today and Saturday in Wichita:

SM East

Kelsey Christensen (300m hurdles)

Toni Englund (high jump, long jump and triple jump)

Carly Hendricksen (high jump)

Eleanor Hlobik (800m)

Lucy Hoffman (400m)

Matthew Hyatt (pole vault)

Julia Kapros (pole vault)

Griffin Keeter (3200m)

Kennedy Krumm (discus)

Destiny Ray (100m and 200m)

Jessie Stindt (high jump, long jump and triple jump)

Madeline Stump (110m hurdles)

Ingrid Worth (1600m)

Relay team qualifiers

Girls 4×100 (Destiny Ray, Jessie Stindt, Toni Englund, and Katie)

Girls 4×400 (Kelsey, Destiny, Eleanor, Lucy)

Girls 4×800 (Eleanor, Madeline, Kara, Ingrid)

Boys 4×400 (Tyler, Tommy, Price, Jack)

Boys 4×800 (Tommy, Sam, Jack, Price)

SM North

Isaac Diggs (110m hurdles, 300m hurdles)

Joseph Coddington (1600m)

Katie Kasunic (1600m, 3200m)

Asher Molina (1600m, 3200m)

Kauilani Misipeka (shot put)

Cassie Raines (1600m, 3200m)

Jaden Reed (100m)

Danielle Scaduto (javelin)

Keagan Stiers (3200m)

Blake Taylor (800m)

Ben Tyrell (3200m)

Relay team qualifiers

4 x 800 (Katie Kasunic, Cassie Raines, Molly Ryan, Carolyn Colburn, Cassie Davis, Keagan Stiers)

4 x 100 (Billy Conaway, Jaden Reed, Varenzo Henderson, Noah Laird)

4 x 800m Relay (Asher Molina, Joseph Coddington, Logan Jiskra, Blake Taylor, Jacob Lucas, Zach Bell)

SM Northwest

Molly Born (800m, 1600m, 3200m)

Hayden Goodpaster (200m, 400m)

Jamie Hall (triple jump)

Ben Harrell (1600m)

Spencer Kaleko (800m)

Abigail Kelly-Salo (pole vault)

Terri McCullough (100m)

Sarah Petersen (discus, shot put)

Travis Morrison (discus, shot put)

Seth Mosburg (pole vault)

Andrew Naumann (pole vault)

Johnathan Sommerfeld (pole vault)

Reid Stimach (discus, shot put)

Chanler Taylor (triple jump)

Michael Scott (1600m)

Josh Sherfy (200m)

Zhanarden Vil (long jump, triple jump, and high hurdles)

Luc Winkelmolen (300m hurdles)

Relay team qualifiers

4×100 (BJ Harvey, Josh Sherfy, Julian Gutierrez, Chanler Taylor)

4×400 (Josh Sherfy, Julian Gutierrez, Peyton Carder, Hayden Goodpaster)

4×800 (Luke Sabus, Jackson Burnett, Ryder Jarrett, Spencer Kaleko)

SM South

Gabe Smith (110m hurdles)

Will Huggins (javelin)

Sam Macklin (long jump)

Relay team qualifiers

Boys 4×800 (Jacob Wheat, Logan Young, Marc Almloff, Stefan Panagiev, Chase Horner, Mason Fitzmaurice)

SM West

Branson Billinger (400m)

Jack Durst (high jump)

Reggie Edwards (long jump, triple jump)

Kirby Grigsby (300m hurdles)

Euloge Koudou (200m)

Mitchell Loe (javelin)

Bianca Musselman (discus)

Michael Patterson (200m, 400m)

Kierra Prim (100m, triple jump)

Cameron Shelton (110m hurdles, 300m hurdles)

Relay team qualifiers