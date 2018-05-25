Briefly noted: Shawnee Mission Park beach clubhouse grand opening; Lenexa city buildings get LEED certification; SMNW state baseball, soccer

Johnson County Park and Recreation District set to cut ribbon on new Shawnee Mission Park beach house. After being closed last year for construction, the Shawnee Mission Park beach house makes its official public debut Saturday. The new facility features a large sloping roof that provides shade over a patio and part of the adjacent beach area. The interior has 1,344 square feet of space for concessions, restrooms, offices and check-in. Saturday’s grand opening event, which starts at noon and runs through 2 p.m., will include food, giveaways and a DJ. Normal beach hours this summer will be noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, and noon to 6 p.m. all other days. The parks department hosts open water swim opportunities from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Beach admission is $4 for Johnson County residents.

Lenexa’s city hall and rec center earn LEED silver certifications. Lenexa’s new state-of-the-art city hall and recreation center facilities have been certified Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Silver Level. The designation represents construction and design practices that promote sustainability and energy efficiency. “Achieving this designation for both our new facilities demonstrates our commitment to sustainability practices,” said Deputy City Administrator Todd Pelham, who served as the civic campus project manager. “By pursuing this LEED designation, we not only benefit from increased operational savings, but also provide a healthy, productive work environment for our citizens and our employees.” [Buildings earn silver LEED certification — City of Lenexa]

SM Northwest baseball delayed by rain Thursday, Cougars play today instead. Rain forced the delay of SM Northwest’s scheduled debut in the state 6A baseball tournament. The Cougars will now take on top-seeded Blue Valley this morning at 11 a.m. If they win, they’ll advance to a semi-finals game this evening at 5:45 p.m.

SM Northwest soccer in state semi-finals tonight. SM Northwest’s girls soccer team faces Washburn Rural in a state semi-final game scheduled for 5 p.m. tonight at the College Boulevard Activity Complex. If the Cougars should win, they’ll play in the title game Saturday at 2 p.m. The consolation game is Saturday at noon.