Roeland Park police arrest 3 students at Bishop Miege on drug charges

Three recent Bishop Miege graduates were arrested last night after being observed in drug dealing activity on school property.

Roeland Park police arrested the three males — a 17 year old juvenile and 18 year olds Diego Leonardo Loya and Chad Michael Cochran — around 12:15 a.m. Cochran and Loya were booked in Johnson County Jail. The juvenile was taken to the county’s juvenile detention center.

“Our officers often patrol the school parking lots to look for anything suspicious,” said Roeland Park police chief John Morris. “It was a poor decision for those who are associated with the school…to think it was a safe place for them do be involved with illegal drug activity late at night.”

Cochran and Loya are facing charges of distribution of a controlled substance.