Martin City Pizza and Taproom opens in former Pizzabella space at Mission Farms

When the space opened up on the ground floor, it didn’t take Trevor Ashby long to see the opportunity.

As a resident of the apartments at Mission Farms, the veteran restaurant industry manager has longed for a true “neighborhood hangout” that offered great food and service in a relaxed atmosphere.

“There really wasn’t anything in the area that gave you that more casual situation, nothing with craft beer and a lower price point,” he said.

So when Pizzabella at Mission Farms closed up shop last year, Ashby teamed up with the founders of Martin City City Pizza and Taproom to pursue the opportunity to expand the company’s thriving Martin City restaurant concept.

“It was kind of the perfect match for a hole that was existing in the neighborhood,” he said. “It was no brainer. We had the pizza and beer dialed in from the first restaurant, and everything we needed to replicate it here.”

On Wednesday, after two months of renovations and a few days of soft openings, the new Martin City at Mission Farms location officially opened to the public. They’re having a grand opening celebration Saturday that will feature an outdoor beer tent and tables, yard games, and live local music from noon to 9 p.m.

Like at the original location, the Mission Farms operation features a scratch kitchen, a huge pizza oven, and 16 Martin City craft beers on tap.

But the Mission Farms location also has a few menu additions designed to appeal to the local crowd.

“We have elevated the menu a little with a few more apps, salads,” Ashby said. “It’s about 85 percent of what’s on the original menu and a few more items, which we’ll be trying out to see how people respond.”