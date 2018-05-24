EMILY’s List issues new endorsement in 3rd District race, throwing support behind Sharice Davids

Five months after the woman the national group initially supported for the seat dropped out of the race, EMILY’s list has endorsed a new candidate for the Kansas 3rd District Congressional seat.

EMILY’s List, an influential political action organization that provides financial support and campaign resources to pro-choice Democratic women seeking office, announced it was throwing its support behind Sharice Davids, the former White House fellow who lives in Shawnee.

“Sharice Davids is a fighter for economic equality and opportunities for working families,” said EMILY’s List president Stephanie Schriock in the announcement. “Between her time as a White House Fellow and her professional background as a lawyer and entrepreneur, she has the knowledge and experience necessary to be an effective voice for Kansans in Congress. Sharice is a champion for public education and has a proven track record of serving her community. She will no doubt continue to be a voice for others when elected to Congress.”

Davids was raised by a single mother who served in the U.S. Army, and moved several times during her childhood as her mother was transferred. A member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, she spent a good deal of her youth in Wisconsin before moving to Kansas, where she graduated from high school in Leavenworth. She went on to attend college at Johnson County Community College and UMKC. She earned her law degree from Cornell in 2010.

EMILY’s List gave an early endorsement to Leawood attorney Andrea Ramsey last August, shortly after Ramsey announced she was seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge incumbent Rep. Kevin Yoder. But Ramsey dropped out of the race in December after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee pulled its support for her following the revelation that she had been named in a lawsuit against he former employer that included the claim that she had sexually harassed a subordinate. The case never went to court and Ramsey, who was not named as a defendant, never had the chance to defend herself in the judicial system. She strongly denies any wrongdoing.

Following Ramsey’s departure from the race, she gave her endorsement to labor attorney Brent Welder. Davids entered the race several weeks later, in mid-February. Leawood businesswoman Sylvia Williams entered the race in early March.

Niermann hires Brett Parker as field and political director

In other 3rd District primary news, candidate Tom Niermann announced his campaign was hiring Brett Parker, an Olathe Public Schools teacher and member of the Kansas House, as its field and political director.

“When it comes to our chances of beating Kevin Yoder, it really matters who wins this primary,” Parker said. “Tom Niermann is by every measure the best candidate, and with the strongest local support. He’s the only candidate who has actually lived the challenges of a working family under Kevin Yoder’s representation.