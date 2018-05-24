Briefly noted: Zacharias takes teaching post at KU; SMNW baseball Regionals game; RP traffic reporting tool

Jay Senter - May 24, 2018 6:54 am
Hannes Zacharias, left, will join the KU School of Public Affairs and Administration next year.

Former county manager will become professor at KU. Hannes Zacharias, the award-winning county manager who was ousted by the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners late last year, will become a professor of practice at the University of Kansas School of Public Affairs and Administration starting next year. In the meantime, he’s undertaken a 2,000 kayak trip from Colorado to the Gulf of Mexico.

SM Northwest to compete in state baseball tourney today. SM Northwest’s baseball team will take on top-seeded Blue Valley in the opening round of the state 6A tournament today at Hoglund Stadium in Lawrence. Should they win, the Cougars, 13-9, will face the winner of Free State and Haysville in the semis tomorrow at 1:15 p.m. The title game will be played Friday at 5:45 p.m., shortly after the conclusion of the semi-final games.

