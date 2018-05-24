Best Bets for the Weekend: Wine tasting, kids flea market and outdoor movies

There’s plenty of fun to be had this weekend right here in Shawnee Mission. Take a look!:
- Wine Tasting on the Terrace at the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens begins at 6 pm Thursday night. Sample wine and appetizers featuring regional vintners, and their locally produced wines. This particular wine tasting will feature NightHawk Winery. Registration is required.
- Johnson County Library begins their Evenings of Music and Movies at Buffalo Meadows Park on Friday with The Wizard of Oz. Live performances, interactive programs and musicals begin at 5:30, with the movie beginning at dusk.
Swing by Corinth Square this Saturday, May 26th for the 10th Annual The Learning Tree Kids Flea Market! From 10am to noon shop gently used or outgrown toys, games and books from the kid-run booths. This family friendly event is lots of fun and a fantastic way to get a few activities for summer days. Plus, Great Harvest Bread Co.-Kansas City will be flipping pancakes out front during the event. Come find the blue tent and get a free pancake!
- The Lenexa Outdoor Concert Series continues on Sunday with Tom’s Town Quintet, a big band quintet celebrating Kansas City jazz of the ’30s and ’40s. These free concerts begin at 6 at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park (87th Street Parkway & Lackman Road. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and picnic dinner and enjoy the music.
If you missed the opening night for “Leaving A Mark,” there is still a chance to see the show. It has been extended until May 26th. Stop by Leawood Fine Art and see this exciting showcase of contemporary artwork by local artists: Taj Mattingly, Craig Auge, Merik Coltrain, Phil “Sike Style” Shafer and visiting NY artist, Matt Chalk.