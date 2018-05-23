Lenexa police seeking information about man who beat 2 women in traffic near 87th and Quivira Sunday

Lenexa police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man who punched a woman in the face when she tried to intervene in an apparent domestic violence situation Sunday afternoon.

A young woman named Hannah, who asked that her last name be used in the media, was driving near 87th Street and Quivira around 1:30 p.m. when she saw a man in the driver’s seat of a black Ford Mustang striking a woman in the passenger’s seat.

“I looked over and he was beating on his girlfriend and throwing things at her,” Hannah said. “I tried to ignore it at first.”

Hannah pulled her car in front of his, got out and confronted him. He responded by getting out of the car and punching her in the face, injuring her jaw and collarbone. The woman in the car yelled that Hannah should stop interfering or she would “get really hurt.” After being struck by the man, Hannah’s phone fell to the ground. The man grabbed it, jumped back in his car and sped away.

Police say the car appears to be a late 1990s or early 2000s model Ford Mustang. The suspect is described as an African American who appeared to be in his 20s. The car may have had a Georgia license plate.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Lenexa police at 913-477-7301 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.