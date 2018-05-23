Briefly noted: Justices press state over why legislature didn’t follow recommendations from its own K-12 funding study

In school funding case oral arguments, justices appear skeptical about constitutionality of K-12 plan. Oral arguments in the Supreme Court case examining whether the K-12 funding bill signed into law by Gov. Jeff Colyer last month meets the state constitution’s threshold for adequacy and equity saw justices pressing the state over why it hadn’t followed the recommendations of the study it commissioned by Lori Taylor of Texas A&M. That study found Kansas may need to inject as much at $2 billion more per year to meet education goals. On Tuesday, justices pressed state Solicitor General Toby Crouse over why the legislature hadn’t followed that study. “You all are always battling your own expert,” Justice Eric Rosen said. “It puts it in a posture that doesn’t make good litigation sense. It seems like you base your constitutional compliance to the floor based on what you’re willing to spend and not on what your own expert says its going to cost.” [Kansas Supreme Court expresses doubt about five-year, $525M education package — Topeka Capital-Journal]

Water main replacement will cause traffic rerouting around Mission and Shawnee Mission Parkway. WaterOne will begin a project to replace a water main north of the intersection of Mission Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway next week, causing detours in the surrounding neighborhoods.