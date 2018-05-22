Steady play from Lancers combined with penalty strokes for BV North earn SM East another golf title

SM East’s boys golfers got to celebrate another 6A state title with a single stroke team win over rival Blue Valley North — but it wasn’t just their play on the course that earned the victory.

Two Blue Valley North golfers were assessed a total of six penalty strokes after being accused of consulting with each other about which clubs to use on three occasions. Those penalty strokes put Blue Valley North at 307 strokes on the day to SM East’s 306.

The Lancers’ top finishing player was sophomore William Harding, who was tied for fifth in the individual standings at +2. While the Lancers didn’t have anyone else finish among the top ten, the consistent play of the rest of the team — with Owen Hill (+5), Andrew Scholz (+5) and Thomas Luger (+6) — put them among the top teams. The Lancers’ John Dierks and Max Maday finished at +15 and +16, respectively.

The win returns SM East to the top of 6A golf in the state after settling for runner-up status last year, when Blue Valley North beat the team by three strokes at state. The Lancers most recently won the title in 2016 and 2014.

It’s the 11th boys state golf title in school history, and the seventh since the year 2001.

Shawnee Mission Northwest golfer had impressive outings Monday, as well. CC Ghilardi finished in ninth place at +4 and Joe Bultman finished tied for 11th at +5.