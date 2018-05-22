Man arrested in Prairie Village after chasing 11 year old from Porter Park to Blue Moose

A man is in the custody of county law enforcement today after chasing an 11-year-old girl from Porter Park in Prairie Village to the Blue Moose, where he had to be restrained before police arrived and arrested him.

The incident began Monday evening with the girl, who frequents the park on her bike, attempted to take a photograph of the van. She had seen it in the park for a number of days, and had reported to her mother that the occupants made her uncomfortable. Her mother advised her to take a photo of the vehicle the next time she saw it so there would be a record for police if there was any suspicious activity.

Other parkgoers had noticed the van and the man parked near the portable toilet at the park for more than a week. He would exit the vehicle with a dog from time to time.

After a woman noticed the girl taking a photo of the van, the woman alerted her male companion and he began to pursue the girl on foot. She began pedaling away on her bike down Tomahawk. The girl managed to get inside the Blue Moose restaurant at the Village Shops, about a half a mile away, before the man caught up to her.

Police confirm that restaurant staff were forced to try to restrain the man from trying to get to the girl after he entered the restaurant.

“They confronted the juvenile and later chased her to the Blue Moose where workers kept her and somewhat detained him until our arrival,” said Prairie Village police captain Byron Roberson.

The man was arrested and turned over to the county on recommended charges of disorderly conduct and assault. The Johnson County Jail booking and release report does not have a record of a man matching the description from the incident at this time.