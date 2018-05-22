Briefly noted: Oral arguments in Gannon case set for this morning

Oral arguments in school funding case set for today. The Kansas Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the latest installment of the Gannon school funding case this morning starting at 9 a.m. Each side will have 60 minutes to present to the justices. You can watch the proceedings on the Kansas courts website here. School districts across the state will be watching the developments in the case closely. If the Supreme Court deems the K-12 funding bill signed by Gov. Colyer unconstitutional, it would likely trigger a special session and the specter of schools not opening this fall.

Mission seeking input on 2019 budget. The city of Mission is asking residents to complete a five-item survey about their priorities for the city as part of the 2019 budget process. The city will also host a public input session May 30 at 6:30 p.m. at city hall on next year’s budget.