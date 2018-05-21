With big win over Pembroke, Lancers reclaim lacrosse title, their fourth in 7 years

The Lancers are Lacrosse Association of Kansas City champions yet again.

With a dominating 17-8 win over rival Pembroke Hill in the title game Saturday, the Lancers returned to the top of the Kansas City lacrosse world, taking the trophy for the fourth time in LAKC’s seven-year history.

Pembroke and the Lancers have a storied history in the tournament, having faced each other in the first two LAKC title games, with the Lancers having won both. But in 2014, Pembroke bested the Lancers in the semi-finals, keeping the team out of the title game.

The Lancers have appeared in every championship match since, however, finishing as runners up in 2015 and 2017 and taking the title in 2016.

Saturday’s game, which was moved up an hour on account of the expected severe weather, saw the Lancers struggle out of the gate, with Pembroke jumping to a quick 4-0 lead. Pembroke’s Henry Hogan scored three goals in the game’s opening six minutes.

But the Lancers chipped away, tying the game at four mid-way through the second quarter and then taking a four goal lead into halftime after an offensive explosion led by Matthew McGannon, Milton Braasch and Griffin Fries in the closing minutes of the quarter.

They never looked back in the second half, pushing ahead to a 17-8 lead that stood as the final score as time expired.

Senior Cameron Ream led the Lancers with six goals on the day. Junior Charles Boerger finished with four.