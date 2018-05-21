Following Santa Fe killings, Yoder says Congress should work on bipartisan ideas, warns against ‘politicizing’ shootings

In the hours after the school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, that left 10 people dead and more than a dozen others injured, Rep. Kevin Yoder said he and his wife Brooke were “praying for the victims and hurting for the parents who have lost their children.”

A thread posted on Yoder’s Twitter account called on Congress to “build upon the bipartisan bills” that make changes to the background check system, lift restrictions on the CDC conducting gun violence research, ban bump stocks like the ones used in the Las Vegas massacre, and increase funding for school security efforts.

But, as his office did after the Parkland killings, Yoder warned against efforts to “politicize” the debate over how to stop school shootings.

“Those who choose to politicize these tragedies only sow further division and discord, setting back our efforts to come up with lasting, bipartisan solutions to these problems,” he wrote. “I will continue to work with Americans on both sides of the gun safety debate as we work to come up additional common sense reforms that help get at the root of the problems we face.”

Yoder’s acceptance of campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association has become a hot-button issue among the large field of Democratic challengers vying to take him on in November’s election. And over the weekend several of them issued statements on gun control of their own, referencing not on the Santa Fe killing, but the shooting after a graduation ceremony held at Leawood’s Church of the Resurrection and the investigation into a student bringing a shotgun to SM East on Friday.

Here are their statements:

How many more kids have to will be killed waiting for our politicians to show some decency? Of all the horrifying, abnormal news of the Trump era, no scandal is bigger than the cowardice of Congress before the NRA. — Tom Niermann (@TomNiermann) May 18, 2018