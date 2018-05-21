Briefly noted: Reception for outgoing principal McKinney set for today; Lancer XC earns ‘Team of Character’ award from NAIA;

Reception for outgoing SM East principal John McKinney set for today. The SM East PTSA, The East Fund, The All-Sports Booster Club and SHARE are hosting a reception celebrating outgoing SM East principal John McKinney and retiring administrative assistant Cris Pierson today from 4 to 6 p.m.

Lancer cross country team named NAIA “team of character.” At the NAIA Champions of Character Foundation Luncheon earlier this month, SM East’s cross country team earned the prestigious “Team of Character” award. In the awards video shown at the luncheon, the NAIA focused on the team’s inclusivity, including giving assistance to a student with autism who wanted to compete. Check out the full video here.