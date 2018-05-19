Your Community: Summer movies and music

Johnson County Library is rocking out on Fridays this summer with live performances, interactive programs and musicals in the Parks, collaborating with several community groups to present a summer series of family friendly movies and concerts.
Evenings of Music and Movies
Grab a blanket, pack a picnic and get some music on with some of the greatest musical films. Listen Local Live concerts kick off some showings. Movies will start at dusk.
Friday, May 25:
Buffalo Meadows Park, discover “there’s no place like home.”
Festivities start at 5:30 pm.
Friday, June 15:
Electric Park (Black Mariah Theater) & Santa Fe Commons Park (Schwervon), find out how Kermit the Frog and his friends find success in Tinsel town.
Festivities start at 8 pm.
Friday, July 20:
Electric Park (Nicole Springer) & Santa Fe Commons Park (Natalie Bates Quartet) Join the Greasers and Pink Ladies of Rydell High for some Greased Lightning magic.
Festivities start at 8 pm.
Friday, August 10:
Celebration Park, where you can get ready to “kick off your Sunday shoes” and dance.
Festivities start at 7 pm.
or
Electric Park, where you can also “kick off your Sunday shoes” and dance.
Festivities start at 8 pm.
Friday, August 17:
Santa Fe Commons Park, experience the complications of an American cabaret singer’s love triangle during the rise of the Nazis.
Festivities start at 8 pm.
Friday, September 14:
Electric Park, where a singing Nanny makes everyday tasks fun with a “spoonful of sugar.”
Festivities start at 5:30 pm.
Cornerstone Park, where a singing Nanny makes everyday tasks fun with a “spoonful of sugar.”
Festivities start at 6 pm.
In the event of inclement weather, please check www.jocolibrary.org/movie for cancellation notices.
This Library series is presented in partnership with Downtown Overland Park, City of Lenexa Parks & Recreation and City of Gardner Parks & Recreation. Support for these fun-filled experiences comes from the Friends of the Library and their volunteer core.
Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom