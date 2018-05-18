Briefly noted: Martin enters final day of Jeopardy tournament with big lead; Lancers, Pembroke to face off in lax title game yet again

Belinder teacher Larry Martin takes commanding lead in first day of Jeopardy finals. Belinder second grade teacher Larry Martin continued his string of Jeopardy brilliance Thursday with a performance in the first day of the two-day Teachers Tournament finals that put him $9,199 ahead of his nearest competitor. One of the other finalists — Lexington, Ky., Latin teacher Claire Bishop and Midvale, Utah, math teacher Steve Mond — would have to make up the gap between them and Martin from the first day to overtake him for the title. The champion is guaranteed prize money of at least $100,000. The second and third place finishers are guaranteed $50,000 and $25,000 respectively. Martin is sure to have an enthusiastic crowd cheering him on in the Belinder gym when the final Teachers Tournament episode airs today at 3:30 p.m. on KSHB.

Raiders, Lancers will meet again in LAKC finals. One of the fiercest rivalries in Kansas City sports in recent years will be renewed on Saturday as the Lancers and Pembroke Hill meet yet again in the Lacrosse Association of Kansas City title game. The Lancers advanced to the title game with a 12-6 win over Blue Valley on the field at UMKC Thursday. Pembroke held on for an 11-9 win over Rockhurst for its ticket to the finals. The Lancers and Pembroke met in the first ever LAKC title game in 2012, with the Lancers defeating Pembroke in overtime. The two met again in the title game the following year, with the Lancers again emerging as champions. The Lancers edged Pembroke 11-10 in a regular season game at SM East earlier this month. The LAKC title game is Saturday night at UMKC.