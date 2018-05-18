After 4 years of rigorous athletics and academics, SM Northwest grad looks forward to summer of fun before college

The plan all along had been to head out of state.

“That was kind of my thing,” said Jacob Ramirez. “I would tell everyone I’m getting out of Kansas for college.”

But as high school went on and college application deadlines neared, Ramirez’s thinking started to shift. An aficionado of live music, he loved being close to Kansas City and its concert venues. A devoted outdoorsman, he loved being able to head out into the country and go fishing.

And when K-State offered him full tuition, the appeal of staying in the Sunflower State grew even greater.

Now, with Thursday’s graduation ceremony — and four daunting AP tests — behind him, Ramirez is looking forward to a summer of fun. A member of the Cougars varsity baseball team, he’ll be headed to Lawrence next Thursday for the opening-round game of the state tourney, where they’ll face the top seeded squad from Blue Valley.

When state is over, he’ll turn his attention to travel. First to Denver, where he’s got tickets to see Kenny Chesney in concert. Then to Minnesota, where he’ll camp with a friend’s family and then hopefully head up to the boundary waters for more fishing.

After four years of rigorous academics and nearly year-round baseball, Ramirez says he’s looking forward to enjoying the summer. But he won’t be sad when it’s time to head to Manhattan, where he plans to study engineering.

“I’m ready,” he said. “I’m ready for college. It’s exciting to be starting the next thing.”