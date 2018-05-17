Prairie Village police arrest 2 after report of car burglary spree

Following a citizen’s report early this morning, Prairie Village police have arrested two men suspected of breaking in to several cars.

Police received a tip at around 4:45 a.m. that there appeared to be two males engaged in suspicious behavior in the vicinity of 72nd Street and Cherokee Drive. When officers arrived, they located the men around 71st Terrace and Belinder and identified several parked cars that had been broken in to.

Additionally, the officers located two vehicles that had recently been reported as stolen.

The officers arrested both men, taking an adult to Johnson County Jail to await charges of felony possession of stolen property and a juvenile to the Juvenile Intake Center facing the same.

The Johnson County Jail booking log does not yet include an entry for anyone booked today who matches those charges.

Prairie Village police are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact them at 913-642-5151 or via the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.