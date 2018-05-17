Explore the magical world of opera and musical theatre with Lyric Opera of Kansas City’s Summer Opera Camp

With summer just around the corner, Shawnee Mission parents are starting the search for fun and engaging summer camps for their children. Lyric Opera of Kansas City’s Summer Opera Camp provides an entertaining and enriching introduction to the many facets of musical performance and helps young people in grades 3-7 and 8-12 develop as singers and actors!

Camp Schedule:

July 23 – August 3, 2018 (Monday – Friday)

Grades 3-7: 11:00 AM – 3:30 PM

Grades 8-12: 11:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Michael & Ginger Frost Production Arts Building

712 E 18th Street, KCMO 64108

*Early Bird classes for both groups: 8:30 – 10:30 AM (Set, Costume, and Prop projects; Group voice lessons; Singing/Acting/Musicianship classes) **Extended Stay until 4:30 PM for younger campers is available at no additional charge!

Register your child today at kcopera.org or by calling (816) 471-7344. Starting at just $395 for two full weeks, Summer Opera Camp is an experience your child will never forget, with diverse programming designed especially for each age group!

Campers in grades 3-7 will be featured in our latest Lyric Opera Express show, The Coyotes and the Rabbits, an English and Spanish bilingual opera by Héctor Armienta and prepare their own fun songs and opera scenes. They will also take a field trip to the Coterie Theatre to see Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium! Younger campers arrive at 11:00 AM and end their day at 3:30 PM, but extended day options are available until 4:30pm at no additional charge. (8th graders who prefer these activities are welcome, too.)

Those in grades 8-12 will prepare both a new art song and an opera scene and can add in private coaching on their own repertoire with an opera professional. We’ll have workshops, singing/acting technique sessions, masterclasses, and time for rehearsal. Information will also be shared about how to audition for the Ginger Frost High School Honors Artist Program. Older campers arrive at 11:00 AM and stay until 4:30 PM.

Everyone comes together during lunchtime to mix, mingle and have fun! (Campers bring a fridge-free sack lunch daily) We’ll watch scenes from West Side Story together, too.

On the final day of camp, August 3, we invite parents and friends to bring in food for a camp potluck, which will begin at noon. At 1:00 PM, or as soon as everyone is done eating, campers will present a program to showcase everything they have learned!

Hours and Fees:

Regular Camp – $395

Grades 3-7, 11:00 AM – 3:30 PM (Extended stay until 4:30pm at no charge)

Grades 8-12, 11:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Add-ons:

Early Bird classes, 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM – $100

Private 25-minute coaching for singers in grades 8-12 – $25 each (Limited times available)

Register your child today at kcopera.org or by calling (816) 471-7344. For more information, to schedule/pay for private coaching, or to apply for a limited need-based scholarship, contact Linda Ade Brand at (816) 802-6053 or [email protected].